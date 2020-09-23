සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two universities to join tremor probe

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 9:00

The Universities of Moratuwa and Peradeniya will join the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau in investigating the earth-shakings that occurred in several areas of Kandy recently.

Director general of the Bureau D. Sajjana de Silva says a director board paper in this regard has been approved.

The vice chancellors of the two universities will be consulted in the coming week about technical matters relating to the earth-shakings, he says.

Areas such as Kandy, Gurudeniya, Haragama, Anuragama and Mailapitiya felt the main tremor of between two and 2.2 in the Richter Scale at 8.32 pm on 29 August.

It was preceded by one tremor earlier in the day and followed by another on 02 September.

