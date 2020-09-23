‘Park and drive’ programme from next week

A ‘park and drive’ programme will be launched at Makumbura, Maharagama and several other areas next week, says minister Gamini Lokuge.



Under this, motorists can park their vehicles near a railway station or a bus stand and use public transportation to travel to work.



Speaking to the media after inspecting several railway stations on the Kelani Valley line, the minister also said rail tracks would be renovated and speed limits removed in order to operate trains on time.