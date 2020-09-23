Rescue operation on for couple trapped in building cave-in (video)





A rescue operation is still under way for a couple who is trapped inside a building at Buwelikada in Kandy following a caving-in.



Police say a five-storey building that had caved-in collapsed onto the other building around 5.00 am today (20) , trapping several people inside.



A rescued woman said a concrete slab collapsed onto their building with a big sound.



Despite being trapped, she managed to use her mobile phone to alert the police emergency, who came to her rescue.



She said two of her relatives, a couple, are still trapped in a room.



A one-and-a-half-months-old infant was rescued, but died in hospital later.



Police request the public to refrain from visiting the location.