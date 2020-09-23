Fake+land+deed+racket+exposed+in+Dankotuwa

Police uncovered a fake land deed racket and arrested three suspects in Dankotuwa in the early hours of this morning (20).



The racketeers had prepared fake deeds to sell five plots of land.



One plot at Mundalama was sold after faking the owner’s national identity card and preparing a fake deed, say Chilaw police.



The last plot they had sold was for Rs. two million.



Aged between 45 and 50 years, the racketeers as well as their broker are due to be produced before the Marawila magistrate’s court.