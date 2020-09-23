Weather+forecast+for+tomorrow

Showers will occur at times in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts tomorrow (21), says the Department of Meteorology.



Fairly heavy rainfalls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



Fairly heavy rainfalls of more than 50 mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Strong gusty winds of between 50 and 60 kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and

North-western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.