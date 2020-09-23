Sand-mining+at+Maha+Ara+causes+grave+harm+to+environment

Major scale sand-mining at Maha Ara in Wellawaya is causing grave harm to the environment, according to area residents.
A powerful businessman has intimidated the people and is carrying on with the racket.
The sand-mining is ruining the Kirindioya reserve that nurtures the Lunugamvehera reservoir, area residents say.
