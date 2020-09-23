Hemasiri Fernando alleges his life is under threat (video)





Ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando alleges that his life is under threat from the same politicians who had created enmity between him and former president Maithripala Sirisena.



Testifying before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks, Fernando also said he believed Muslim politicians were behind the non-arrest of Zahran Hashim although prior information was available about him.



Answering a question, he said he understood the seriousness of the situation following the killing of policemen in Vavuniya, finding of explosives in Wanathavilluwa and the vandalizing of Buddha statues in Mawanella, but he could do nothing, as the government needed the

support of the eastern politicians, who even disrupted duties of the police.



He remarked that the existing electoral system enabled minorities to influence the government.