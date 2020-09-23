Cause+for+fatal+building+caving-in+under+investigation

The cause for the fatal caving-in of a five-story building at Buwelikada in Kandy is under investigation, police say.



Officers of the Building Research Organization and Disaster Management Centre are now at the scene.



A rescue operation is still under way for a couple who is trapped in the rubble of a hotel and a house after a five-storey building that had caved-in collapsed onto the other buildings.



Two women, aged 60 and 25 years were rescued, but a one-and-a-half-months-old infant died in hospital later.