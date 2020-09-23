India’s Lok Sabha session to end as Covid-19 cases rise

The ongoing monsoon session of India’s Lok Sabha will be curtailed by several days, the government decided yesterday (19) after consulting with the opposition.



The Centre is concerned for the safety of MPs after three of them - who had attended the session - tested positive for the Covid-19 virus earlier this week, days after their mandatory test reports turned out negative.



The session in Lok Sabha is likely to wrap up by Wednesday next week.



Rajya Sabha, the upper House of parliament, is expected to follow suit.