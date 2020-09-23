Trump says Oracle deal for Tik Tok 'has my blessing'

US President Donald Trump has expressed his approval of a deal that would allow Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok to continue operating in the US.



Trump told reporters he had given his "blessing" to a partnership between TikTok and US firms Oracle and Walmart.



The president had ordered the app to be banned in the US, citing national security concerns.



US security officials fear data collected by TikTok's owner may be handed to the Chinese government.



TikTok's owner, ByteDance, has denied accusations that it is controlled by or shares data with China's ruling Communist Party.