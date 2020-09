In reference to the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution, state minister Dayasiri Jayasekara says the country, destabilized by the 19th amendment, should be stabilized again.



However, MP Tissa Attanayake wants the 20th amendment out completely, while his colleague Ashok Abeysinghe says it will be defeated in parliament.



Meanwhile, state minister Janaka Wakkumbura says any issue or amendment to the 20th amendment could be placed before parliament.