Justice minister pays observation visit to Govt. Analyst’s Dept. (pictures)

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 15:28

Justice minister Ali Sabri has paid an observation visit to the Government Analyst’s Department.

After inspecting all divisions in the department, he paid attention to the issues relating to the speeding up of its reports issuance.

He promised the human and physical resources required.

Accompanying him in the tour was a group of officials including ministry secretary Priyantha Mayadunne.




