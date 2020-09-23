Colombo archdiocese rejects Harin’s remarks at PCoI

The archdiocese of Colombo says it condemns the puerile attempt by MP Harin Fernando to find excuses for his own grave misdeed and cast unjustified and unfounded aspersions on Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.In a statement, it refers to remarks made by the MP at the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks.“Once again we affirm categorically that the Cardinal and the Bishops as well as the Catholic clergy were in no way made aware of this plot by anyone and so the allegation is baseless,” the statement says.