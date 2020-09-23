25-year-old+arrested+with+weapons+cache

A 25-year-old man was arrested today (20) with a cache of weapons at Palapotha in Beliatta, Tangalle following a tip-off, police say.
Two firearms, 31 cartridges for T-56 rifles and a sharp instrument were found hidden behind his house.
Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 16:27
