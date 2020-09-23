Rains+to+continue+in+several+areas+

The Meteorological Department states that further showers are expected in the island.
Accordingly, showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North Western provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara districts tomorrow.
The Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces may also experience heavy showers exceeding 100 mm
