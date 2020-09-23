18-year-old+girl+arrested+for+selling+drugs+for+minors

Dambulla Police today (18) arrested an 18-year-old girl on suspicion of seducing minors for heroin and ice drugs.



According to the police, the girl Sulochana alias Suchi has been arrested.



During a search of the house where she was staying, 820 milligrams of heroin was also found.



Investigations have revealed that young people between the ages of 15 and 18 have been lured into drug use.



Police have also launched an investigation into the youths who were involved in drugs.