08+mortar+shells+found+in+Vavuniya

The Vavuniya Puliyankulam Police today (20) found a stock of mortar shells in a well in the Madiyamadu area in Puliyankulam, Vavuniya.



This was after the land owner who saw the mortar shells while cleaning his well informed the police.



The police further stated that eight mortar shells were recovered and handed over to the STF officers for deactivation under the order of the Vavuniya Magistrate's Court.



The Puliyankulam Police are conducting further investigations.8i9o