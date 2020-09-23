සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Fish net falls from the the sky in Chilaw

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 18:56

Fish+net+falls+from+the+the+sky+in+Chilaw
Chilaw Municipal Council Chairman Thushan Abeysekera stated that a fish net floating in the sky had fallen on the site of the Chilaw crematorium this morning (20).

Several people in the Chilaw area have seen a fish net floating in the sky and falling at the crematorium when heavy rains were falling in the area.

The net was about 250 feet long and weighed about 300 kilograms.

An eyewitness said that the net had floated high in the sky from the Chilaw sea area and suddenly fallen towards the crematorium area.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.