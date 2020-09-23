Fish+net+falls+from+the+the+sky+in+Chilaw

Chilaw Municipal Council Chairman Thushan Abeysekera stated that a fish net floating in the sky had fallen on the site of the Chilaw crematorium this morning (20).



Several people in the Chilaw area have seen a fish net floating in the sky and falling at the crematorium when heavy rains were falling in the area.



The net was about 250 feet long and weighed about 300 kilograms.



An eyewitness said that the net had floated high in the sky from the Chilaw sea area and suddenly fallen towards the crematorium area.