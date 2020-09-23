Former President Maithri responds to Hemasiri (Video)

Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has stated that his life is under threat from politicians who tried to alienate him from the former President.This was while giving evidence for the fourth day yesterday before the Presidential Commission investigating the Easter attack.Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena today (Jan. 20) said in a press release that he denies the allegations made against him at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attacks by former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando.Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando told the commission yesterday that he believed Muslim politicians may have influenced to stop the arrest of Zharan despite information that was available about him before the Easter attacks.Meanwhile, the media unit of former President Maithripala Sirisena had issued a press release regarding the statements made by former Secretary to the Ministry Hemasiri Fernando regarding the former President at the Presidential Commission regarding the Easter attack.The announcement (Sinhala) is given below.