Three bodies recovered - The owner of the building in Kandy that collapsed had evacuated the building at around 3.00am (Video)

The bodies of the parents (Chamila Prasad 35, and Achala Ekanayake 32) of the one and half month old baby boy who died after a five storey building collapsed on a hotel and a house in the Bowelikada area in Kandy were found this afternoon.



This was after a joint search operation conducted by the Army, Police and the Disaster Management Center.



The five storey building had sunk at around 5.00 am this morning (20) and had collapsed on a house and hotel.



Accordingly, a special search operation was launched this morning to rescue five people, including a baby, from the hotel after the building collapsed.



The rescue team rescued a 60-year-old and 25-year-old ​​trapped in the rubble.



The body of a one and half month old baby was found trapped in the rubble around 8.30 am.



The search launched and operation in search of the baby's parents and their bodies were found this afternoon.



Chamila Prasad, 35, and Achala Ekanayake, 32, had married in November last year.



Officials of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau also inspected the area where the building is located on Sangamitta Mawatha in the Bowelikada area, about two kilometers from the Kandy city.



Geologist Samantha Kumara Bogahapitiya stated that the building was constructed on an unstable land.



He also said that a group of people living in three other houses nearby had been informed to evacuate.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that the owner of the building and his relatives had left the building between 3 to 4 this morning without informing anyone.



The police are due to report the matter to court tomorrow.



A senior spokesperson of the Kandy Police told our news team that legal action would be taken against them if they left the building knowing that the building was sinking.