Lane rules from tomorrow - violators will be referred to an awareness programme (Video)

Sunday, 20 September 2020 - 21:01

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that no fines or legal action will be taken against those who violate the traffic rules next week.

However, he said that as a legal step, an awareness program will be held for the drivers who violate the instructions.

The lane rule was re-enforced on the 14th from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm at four main routes in Colombo and its suburbs.

Accordingly, the lane law will be implemented from

Route 1 - Nugegoda - Anula College on the High Level Road to the Pittala Junction

Route 2 - Kelani Bridge on the Baseline Road to the High Level Baseline Junction

Route 3 - Galle Road - from Wellawatte - William Junction to the Galle Face Roundabout

Route 4 - Parliamentary Road from the Polduwa Junction to the Liberty round about.


