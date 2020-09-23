STF+arrests+four+with+a+stock+of+turtle+meat

Four persons involved in a turtle meat racket were arrested in the Gurunagar area in Jaffna yesterday (20) with a stock of turtle meat prepared for sale.



Police Special Task Force (STF) officers arrested the suspects while they were killing the four turtles.



The suspects were aged between 39 and 52 and residents of Gurunagar, Jaffna.



The STF stated that the four arrested were handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries Inspector's Office.