Rains+exceeding+75+mm+in+several+districts

Showers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50mm are likely at some places in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds about (50-60) kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee district and in the western slopes of the central hills.