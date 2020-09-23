Lane+law+continues+from+today

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that no fines or legal action will be taken against those who violate the traffic rules tjhis week.



However, he said that as a legal step, an awareness program will be held for the drivers who violate the instructions.



The lane rule will be implemented from 6.00 am to 9.00 am and from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm on four main routes in Colombo and its suburbs.



Accordingly, the lane law will be implemented on the follwoing routes.



Route 1 - Nugegoda - Anula College on the High Level Road to the Pittala Junction



Route 2 - Kelani Bridge on the Baseline Road to the High Level Baseline Junction



Route 3 - Galle Road - from Wellawatte - William Junction to the Galle Face Roundabout



Route 4 - Parliamentary Road from the Polduwa Junction to the Liberty round about.