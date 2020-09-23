A+suspect+arrested+for+extorting+money+from+hotel+owners

Police have uncovered information regarding a racket of extorting money from shop owners using plaster used for wounds.



The information has come to light after a person was arrested in Dambulla.



It has been revealed that this person had gone to restaurants in various parts of the island with several others and had been involved in a money extorting racket by adding pieces of plaster to his food and claiming damages from the restaurants.



The arrested suspect is a resident of Kandy and police are investigating to arrest the other persons who were with him.