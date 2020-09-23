සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Complaints from polythene manufacturers (video)

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 13:13

President of the All Ceylon Polythene Manufacturers Association Anura Wijetunga says that he is in a difficult situation due to the decision taken to ban the production of biodegradable lunch sheets.

He said that in 2016, the government enacted laws to replace polythene with biodegradable lunch sheets.

However, the relevant laws are currently not in force.

Anura Wijetunga, President of the All Ceylon Polythene Manufacturers' Association points out that in the background of the President's introduction of the concept of generating energy from garbage, some officials have taken arbitrary decisions, affecting around 300,000 people who depend on the polythene industry.


