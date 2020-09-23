සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

First reading of the Twentieth Amendment tomorrow

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 9:03

Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to Parliament tomorrow for the first reading.

He said that if anyone wants to go to court against the amendment, they will be given seven days to do so.

If such a petition is filed before the court, it will have another three weeks for the judicial process and the Twentieth Amendment Bill can be introduced in Parliament for the second reading debate only after the court decision.

