It has been decided at the Ape Janabala party convention to take disciplinary action against the former secretary of the party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero.



The General Convention of the party was held yesterday (20) at the Sri Saddharmarajika Temple in Rajagiriya.



It was decided to take disciplinary action against Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero for fraudulently proposing his name to the Elections Commission.



Also, a resolution has been passed unanimously that this monk should be removed from the party.



The motion that Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero should be nominated as the National List Member of Parliament for 'Ape Janabala Party' had also been passed.



It has been decided that the party Chairman Saman Perera should resign after the swearing in and nominate Ven. Gnanasara Thera for the vacancy.