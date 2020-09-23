Kandy building collapse - Landslide ruled out, cause to be investigated

The National Building Research Organization states that the cause for the five storied building in the Buwelikada area in Kandy to collapse was not due to a landslide.



A spokesperson said that the collapse was due to the building's unstable foundation and inferior structural standards, as well as construction not meeting the requirements of the soil condition.



It has also been identified that the building was constructed in the middle of a valley.



The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) is looking into whether there are other such constructions.



The collapsed building was built about 15 years ago and reportedly renovated.

The Municipal Commissioner of the Kandy Municipal Council stated that investigations will be conducted as to whether proper permission has been obtained for that and whether the recommendations given have been implemented.



Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center stated that 20 persons from four nearby houses have been evacuated following the collapse of the building yesterday.



The five-storey building had sunk at around 5.00 am yesterday and had then collapsed on another house and a hotel.



The body of a one-and-a-half-month-old baby was first found under the rubble of the collapsed building.



The bodies of 32- and 35-year-old parents of the baby were located later.



Two relatives of the victims survived.



Officials of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau inspected the building located at Sangamitta Mawatha in the Bowelikada area about two kilometers from the Kandy city yesterday afternoon.