Program to provide different jobs to Sri Lankans living abroad who have lost their jobs

Monday, 21 September 2020

The Bureau of Foreign Employment (BFE) has introduced a system to give formal approval to Sri Lankan workers to be employed in a different job for those who have lost their jobs abroad due to the corona pandemic and are unable to return to Sri Lanka.

The Bureau of Foreign Employment (BFE) Chairman Kamal Ratwatte said that a circular to this effect has been issued to foreign employment agents with effect from September 15.

Accordingly, the issuance of the relevant approval and security stamp to the passport can be obtained by the Labor Welfare Division of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the country where the worker resides.

The required relevant documents will be forwarded by the employment agents in Sri Lanka to the foreign agents at the intended place of work and then the formal approval required to be employed in another job will be obtained.

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says that the family background report required for domestic workers are not required to register for a new job.

