Water+cut+in+several+areas+in+Wattala+from+8+pm+tonight

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board states that the water supply to several areas in Wattala will be suspended for 24 hours from 8.00 pm tonight.



The water supply will be suspended due to a development work on the Hekitta road.



Accordingly, the water supply to Wattala, Thelagapatha, Awariwatta, Hekitta, Palliyawatta, Weliamuna, Balagala, Galagahaduwa and Elakanda will be suspended from 8 pm today to 8.00 pm tomorrow.