77+kilos+of+Kerala+cannabis+seized+by+police

Kilinochchi - Police have seized more than 77 kilograms of Kerala cannabis hidden in a boat off the Serikkan beach.
The Police Media Unit stated that the stock of Kerala cannabis was found yesterday morning on a tip off received by the Kilinochchi Police.
It has been revealed that Kerala cannabis had been brought from a fishing boat and the Kilinochchi Police have commenced investigations to arrest the suspects.
