77 kilos of Kerala cannabis seized by police

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 12:53

Kilinochchi - Police have seized more than 77 kilograms of Kerala cannabis hidden in a boat off the Serikkan beach.

The Police Media Unit stated that the stock of Kerala cannabis was found yesterday morning on a tip off received by the Kilinochchi Police.

It has been revealed that Kerala cannabis had been brought from a fishing boat and the Kilinochchi Police have commenced investigations to arrest the suspects.

