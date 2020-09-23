Laggala+Pradeshiya+Sabha+member+and+a+close+associate+arrested

Police have arrested a Podujana Peramuna member and a close associate of the Laggala Pradeshiya Sabha for an assault.
The attack took place at around 8 last night and the victim is a resident of Laggala.
The councilor and the other suspect were arrested on a tip off received by the police are to be produced before the Laggala Magistrate's Court today.
The attack took place at around 8 last night and the victim is a resident of Laggala.
The councilor and the other suspect were arrested on a tip off received by the police are to be produced before the Laggala Magistrate's Court today.