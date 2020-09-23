සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Doctors attached to Hospitals in Kandy stage a strike

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 12:48

Doctors serving in all the provincial hospitals in the Kandy district have staged a 4-hour- token strike protesting against the incident  where a doctor attached to the Menikhinna provincial hospital was assaulted recently.


It is reported that an individual has assaulted the doctor inside the Provincial Health Service Director’s Office during the duty hours.


The strike was launched at 8.00 am today demanding the arrest of the culprit.


Meanwhile, GMOA threatened to extend the strike to the entire Central Province hospitals if the culprit is not arrested within 24 hours.


