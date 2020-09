Two brothers who are working in a trade stall in the Dambulla Economic Center were arrested last night for selling ICE drug and Kerala cannabis.

The two suspects who are residents of Nagahawatta in Galewela, have sold narcotics in Dambulla, Galewela, Anuradhapura, Kekirawa and in the Economic centre as well.

Three packets of ICE drug, 4 grams of Kerala cannabis, a motor cycle, electronic scale, several bank cards and 250,000 rupees in cash were seized by the police during a raid of their house.