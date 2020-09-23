Parents+and+students+protest+demanding+solution+to+teacher+shortage

Parents and students of Sri Sarananda Vidyalaya are engaged in a protest blocking the Kekirawa - Galenbindunuwewa road in the Manankattiya area demanding a solution to the shortage of teachers.
The protesting parents and students stated that the first and second grades of the school have been closed due to the lack of teachers and that there are no teachers to teach the main subjects.
