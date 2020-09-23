සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Owner of the collapsed building in Kandy says he did not flee; Action to be taken under penal code if found guilty

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 12:41

The owner of the collapsed building in Buwelikada in Kandy, Anura Lewke said that he did not flee the scene after the tragedy.


However, police said that the owner of the ill-fated building could be sued under the Penal Code.


A senior police officer stated that the owner will be arrested and produce before the court if investigations confirms that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the building owner.


Meanwhile, Director General of the National Building Research Organization, Asiri Karunarathna told our news team according to the initial investigations the five storied building has not been constructed in compliance to the accepted standards.


A couple and their one month old infant died when the five storied building collapsed on another house and a hotel at 5 am yesterday.


Police and neighbors rescued two of their relatives.


The bodies of the victims are lying at Kandy national Hospital. The postmortems are scheduled today.


Meanwhile, Central Provincial Governor Lalith U Gamage said that a special inspection will be done on the existing buildings built on slopes and landslide proven areas.


