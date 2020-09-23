Request from the Central Environmental Authority to the AG's Department

The Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority Siripala Amarasinghe stated that a request has been made to the Attorney General's Department to authorize its officials to arrest persons who cause harm to the environment.



He was speaking at a media briefing held at the Central Environmental Authority today (21).



The Chairman of the Central Environmental Authority also responded to allegations made by the Polythene Manufacturers Association that it was preparing to ban eco-friendly lunch sheets.



He said no such decision had been taken so far.



However, he said that the process of arresting those who sell lunch sheets made of environmentally harmful polythene has slowed down.