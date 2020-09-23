සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Positive response from MT New Diamond ownership company

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 13:32

The Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) says that the parties to the New Diamond ship have responded positively to the Attorney General's request to pay a fee of Rs. 340 million to the Sri Lankan government.

Its chairperson Attorney-at-Law Dharshani Lahadapura stated that a final agreement will be reached in this regard during a discussion with the Attorney General today (21).

The fire broke out in the engine room of the ship which was sailing to India on the 3rd of this month and the Attorney General's Department took steps to send an estimate of Rs. 340 million to the shipping company.

The chairperson said that a team of experts from Sri Lankan universities is currently assessing the damage caused to the ocean due to the spilled solid fuel.

The ship is still stranded in the East Sea and there is no chance of another fuel leak or fire, the ship's rescue team said.

