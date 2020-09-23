සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Emergency cabinet meeting to be held in the evening

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 13:17

Emergency+cabinet+meeting+to+be+held+in+the+evening

Government sources stated that an emergency Cabinet meeting is scheduled for this afternoon to discuss the 20th Amendment which is to be tabled in parliament tomorrow.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry will present the 20th Amendment in parliament for the first time at the beginning of the sessions tomorrow.

Thereafter, if any party objects to the new amendment, that faction or individual can go to the court against it within seven days.

If somebody challenges the Bill, another there weeks time will be allocated for the court procedure.

The second reading of the Bill will take place only after the court decision.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the ruling party MPs will be held under the patronage of the President today.

A senior minister told the Hiru news team that the future action of the government and the new amendment will be discussed during this meeting.

In addition, Samagi Jana Balavegaya has also convened a meeting of its MPs this afternoon under the patronage of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Samagi Jana Balavegaya will also discuss the 20th amendment during this meeting.

At the same time it is reported that JVP will also meet this afternoon or tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, UNP states in a communiqué under the signature of its Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene that the democratic rights granted under the 19th Amendment will be annulled by the proposed amendment.

It further states that his party protests against putting the state auditing mechanism under political authority.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.