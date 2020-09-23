Emergency+cabinet+meeting+to+be+held+in+the+evening

Government sources stated that an emergency Cabinet meeting is scheduled for this afternoon to discuss the 20th Amendment which is to be tabled in parliament tomorrow.



Justice Minister Ali Sabry will present the 20th Amendment in parliament for the first time at the beginning of the sessions tomorrow.



Thereafter, if any party objects to the new amendment, that faction or individual can go to the court against it within seven days.



If somebody challenges the Bill, another there weeks time will be allocated for the court procedure.



The second reading of the Bill will take place only after the court decision.



Meanwhile, a meeting of the ruling party MPs will be held under the patronage of the President today.



A senior minister told the Hiru news team that the future action of the government and the new amendment will be discussed during this meeting.



In addition, Samagi Jana Balavegaya has also convened a meeting of its MPs this afternoon under the patronage of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.



Samagi Jana Balavegaya will also discuss the 20th amendment during this meeting.



At the same time it is reported that JVP will also meet this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, UNP states in a communiqué under the signature of its Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene that the democratic rights granted under the 19th Amendment will be annulled by the proposed amendment.



It further states that his party protests against putting the state auditing mechanism under political authority.