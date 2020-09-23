සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lane rules followed with self-awareness - DIG (Video)

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 13:48

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon states that the people are following the lane rules with self-awareness.

He was addressing the media this morning (21) when he joined an observation regarding the implementation of the lane law.

No fines or court action will be taken against violators of lane rules starting today, and as a legal measure, it is planned to identify the drivers through videos and photographs and then call them on Sundays for awareness.

The lane rule was re-enforced on the 14th from 6 am to 9 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm at four main routes in Colombo and its suburbs.


