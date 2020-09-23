Opposition Leader says that he will not accept other peoples' garbage (Video)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has stated that he will not accept other peoples' garbage of the Central Bank fraud and the Easter attacks.



He was speaking at a meeting with the Chief Incumbent of the Bentota Sri Dhammarama Temple Ven. Paraigama Chandraloka Thero yesterday (20).



Member of Parliament Gayantha Karunatilake was also present at the occasion.



Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition stated that he had been invited 71 times to assume the post of Prime Minister of the government for 52 days.



He mentioned this when he visited a temple in the Benthara - Elpitiya area.



