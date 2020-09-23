Taj+Mahal+open+after+six+months+

The authorities in India have decided to give the opportunity to visit the Taj Mahal, which is considered to be a unique creation, to local and foreign tourists.



According to Indian sources, it has been decided to issue tickets online to 5,000 tourists daily.



Those who obtain such tickets will be admitted to the Taj Mahal on two separate occasions with 2,500 visitors accepted each turn.



Accordingly, the Taj Mahal will be fully open to tourists after 6 months.



The Taj Mahal was closed to tourists last March due to the Corona epidemic.