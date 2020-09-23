Aluthgama littered with garbage (Video)

People allege that garbage from the Aluthgama public market is dumped into the Benthara river.
They point out that the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha acts without any concern for the health of the people.
It is reported that there is no toilet system required for the public fair and the well in the fair grounds is unusable and dirty.
