Ravi's writ petition regarding bond issue to be heard on December 14

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 15:04

The writ petition filed by former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and the other suspects in the Court of Appeal seeking an order to prevent the execution of the arrest warrant issued for the misuse of funds at the Central Bank bond auction will be heard on December 14.

The Fort Magistrate's Court ordered the arrest of seven suspects, including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, in connection with a case filed by the CID in connection with the misappropriation of nearly Rs. 52 billion in government funds at the bond auction.

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake and the other accused filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal which was taken up today (21) before the panel of Judges A.H.M.D.Nawas and Sobhitha Rajakaruna for submissions. 

