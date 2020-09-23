Two+sluice+gates+of+Polgolla+reservoir+opened

Two sluice gates of the Polgolla Reservoir have been opened this morning (21) due to heavy rains in the central hills.



The office in charge of the reservoir stated that the sluice gates have been opened due to the rising water level of the Mahaweli River.



The Polgolla Reservoir Engineering Office also requested the public to be vigilant as 5500 cubic feet of water per second is being released into the Victoria Reservoir.