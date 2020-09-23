Suspect arrestd for extorting money from hotels (Video)

Dambulla Police have nabbed a man who went to a restaurant in the city claiming to eat food, mixed wound bandages and pieces of plaster with food and extorted money from restaurants.
Police investigations have revealed that the main suspect in the racket, who had been subtly planned with another person, had extorted money by posing as a naval officer.
