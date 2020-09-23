Inflation in August recorded at 6.2%

In August 2020, the headline inflation was 6.2% according to Director General of the Department of Census and Statistics Dr. I.R. Bandara.
The Director General said in a statement that the main reason for the increase in the food category in August 2020 compared to August 2019 was the high prices of coconut, rice, turmeric powder, coconut oil, coconut oil, sugar and fresh fish.
