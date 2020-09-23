සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

More than 100 complaints regarding irregularities committed by state banks

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 17:16

The committee appointed to look into the irregularities committed by state banks and their affiliates during the last government of good governance stated that more than 100 complaints have been received by the committee.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed the committee to look into the  irregularities.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance stated that these complaints have been handed over by the state banks, the trade unions affiliated to them and the public.

Due to the large number of complaints received, the deadline for receiving complaints has been extended to the 30th of this month.

