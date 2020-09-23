New+Zealand+removes+Covid+19+restrictions

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has announced that all Covid 19 virus restriction and controls will be lifted in all parts of New Zealand except Auckland.



Although New Zealand is considered a country well governed for the Covid 19, a second corona wave erupted in Auckland last month.



Meanwhile, Sir Patrick Wallace, Britain's chief science adviser, said the number of corona infections a day could exceed 50,000 by next month if Britain does not implement strict restrictions for the second corona wave.



Also, foreign reports said that the visitors did not come to see the Taj Mahal in the Indian capital, which reopened today, six months after the global epidemic of Covid 19.